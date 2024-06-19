The Inquiry into Excess Mortality in Australia was held in Parliament House, Canberra, last week and it went as well as we could have hoped.

And for explanation of the subheading, I just had a hip replacement. Back home now and recovering. There was only one day of in person hearings and I had the hip replacement surgery scheduled on the next day. I did have thoughts about whether it was silly to travel to Canberra the day before but it certainly took my mind off worrying about the surgery. The inquiry was an important opportunity to respond in person to questions on our submission.

I attended with Dr Chris Neil, the AMPS president and Dr Jeyanthi Kunadhasan.

Meeting at the entrance to parliament house. I’m the one on the right with one leg shorter than the other (but now evened up).

Our session, originally scheduled for 45 minutes, went for one hour fifteen. The chair of the session, Greens Senator Penny Allman-Payne was very fair and professional. Looking at her bio she worked as a lawyer and teacher prior to politics and represents Queensland.

The recording of our session has been put up on youtube and is found here:

The full days sessions of the Inquiry are available on the government service called ParlView. We shared the session with a vaccine injury advocacy group Coverse represented by Dr Rado Faletic and Mrs Kara Potter. Both are vaccine injured and gave powerful testimony. At 37:20, on youtube, there is a question from Senator Rennick to Mrs Kara Potter. You must watch her testimony which was the most important part of the session.

It highlights everything we have been working to get recognition of.

Kara detailed her experience following vaccine injury. She was fortunate to have a good General Practitioner who recognised her vaccine injury but it appears that the rest of the medical system has failed her. She noted that she found out, after obtaining her medical records from specialists, that some of them, appearing sympathetic in person, thought her problems were psychological. As she noted this is a common issue for women of her age, being considered hysterical and then gaslighted. She was very brave to speak as she did.

There are problems obtaining compensation, because the government program requires that you have to have made claims to your insurance company first, if you have such insurance, and those companies delay as much as possible so you can’t get the government compensation.

Both Chris and Jeyanthi answered their questions professionally and accurately. It was an honour to work alongside them. Jeyanthi’s testimony on the hiding of deaths in the Pfizer trials got a lot of attention on social media with 100’s of thousands of views. Reporting of deaths during the Pfizer trials were delayed such that it hid the fact that more people died in the vaccine arm than the placebo arm at the point of Emergency Use Authorisation. There was a large number of what can be classified as Sudden Adult Deaths (SAD) in the vaccine arm. There should have been autopsies of all those deaths but only a small number were done.

With that attention on social media there was some fightback from experts and trolls to the posts on Jeyanthi’s testimony on twitter. Some of the trolls attacked Senator Babet, who got the motion for the inquiry in the first place because he was a real estate agent prior to entering politics. How dare someone who has had a real job bring these things to light.

Professor Jeffrey Morris from UPenn weighed in trying to say there wasn’t more deaths in the vaccine arm. This is his tweet. He completely misses the point of Jeyanthi’s work. I recall he’s the fellow Steve Kirsch has run-ins with:

The Professor must be flat chat trying to stop the spread of misinformation.

Other Sessions During the Day

We listened in to some of the sessions beforehand. It seemed that organisations had put submissions in just to promote the relevance of their organisations. I wouldn’t dispute that they are important organisations, eg Stroke Foundation and Asthma Foundation, but they seemed to have little relevant information to offer on excess mortality.

Some of the Senators took the opportunity to ask them what they knew on certain topics, particularly related to the vaccines and it was surprising how little they knew. Most of the readers here would know more than they did. Their fallback was that they took advice from the Department of Health.

One fellow claimed there was evidence the vaccines stopped transmission, relating to why they imposed mandates on staff. Senator Babet asked him to provide that information on notice. It will be interesting to see what he comes up with.

Another response to a Senator’s assertion was: “well I’d have to see a peer reviewed paper on that”.

This crystallised for me the whole problem. Some of these experts sit at home and can’t be bothered to make it to the hearing in person. They have to have a peer reviewed paper to accept something as proof (BTW we know that 50% of results in peer reviewed papers can’t be reproduced). While they are sheltering at home they can’t come out and hear the in-person testimony of a vaccine injured person to actually understand what is going on.

They go back to “oh well these things are rare like 10’s in a hundred thousand” so all is OK. No, it’s not OK idiots. Real people have been affected and you need to listen to them.

Lena and I had to take off straight away after our session to drive back home to Sydney. We tried to listen in to the later sessions and caught some of it but the reception was patchy.

The subject of my Bureaubabble article was on duty in the final session. I had to smile when Senator Rennick got to ask him questions, and he started by saying “Dr Gould we meet again…”

You’ll find this at 16:53:39 on ParlView.

There is much more to unpack from the day.