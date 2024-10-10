Tomorrow night (Friday 11 October 2024) the recent correspondence from Member of Parliament Russell Broadbent to the Australian Prime Minister will be discussed in a special meeting called in the Western Australian local council of Port Hedland.

The letter is covered in Dr John Campbell’s recent video.

If you haven’t been following this, as part of an ongoing court case a report was commissioned to measure the DNA contamination in Pfizer and Moderna vaccine vials. This was performed by Dr David Speicher from Canada. His work had previously confirmed the results of Kevin McKernan and Dr Phillip Buckhaultz.

Dr Speicher was supplied Australian vials and his results find high levels of DNA contamination. These are DNA fragments that you do not want injected into your body. The levels are up to 145 times higher than the safe limit specified by the TGA (which is 10ng per dose guidance)

On being advised of this Russell Broadbent notified the Australian Prime Minister and others by letter. You can find his correspondence here. This was first on 20 September and then after no response again on 25 September 2024.

Now the significance of a small local council having a special meeting on this is that the outcome of this meeting will be relayed to 537 other local councils in Australia.

From Julian Gillespie:

this is significant, because once each Australian Council receives this material, it will enliven a legal Duty of Care in each Council, which should cause each Council to hopefully share the DNA contamination report of Dr Speicher with their local Health Practitioners (aka Doctors, Pharmacists, Nurses etc), and hopefully see many Councils also sending letters to the Prime Minister and relevant health authorities demanding answers and recommendations on next steps, in light of the contamination findings.

The council meeting is to be held at 7pm Perth time on 11 October 2024.

7pm Perth time is 10pm Sydney time (Sydney is on Summer Time AEDT. Perth is AWST).

This is the link to the livestream.

You can download the agenda and attachments for the council meeting here.

The attachment pdf is here. This attachment contains Russell Broadbent’s letters and the report from Dr Speicher. From the Report:

Three Australian vials evidenced synthetic DNA contamination ranging between 78ng to 1,460ng per dose. The TGA limit is 10ng per dose. A Pfizer dose containing 500ng of synthetic DNA would contain approximately 2.4 - 24 Trillion16 synthetic DNA molecules. An adult Human has approximately 37 Trillion cells. Within this range a recipient would receive between ~60 Billion and 575 Billion SV40 molecules.

Holy Smokes!

Should we be concerned?

Last week the ABS released the latest provisional mortality numbers. The data is up to mid-year 2024. A few people have already had a look, like Super Sally .

I have taken one age group, males aged 75-84. I take this as a sort of bellwether group. This age group brackets the median age of death for males in Australia. It’s a potentially vulnerable cohort for men. Also, it is a relatively narrow age band available in the public data. I will do a full write-up of this but here is one result.

In normal times the cumulative excess waves just above and below the zero line. If one year is a bit higher than normal the next year tends to be less. The underlying trend of cumulative mortality is subtracted to get the excess. In normal times we could predict values to be within a thousand of the zero line. From mid-2021 it turns upwards and has never come down.

In previous releases it looked like it might be leveling off but not in this latest data. Also remember the last 3 months of release data we expect to increase as more deaths are registered.

The cumulative excess should be turning downwards at some point. Those deaths “brought forward” by the illness that starts somewhere in 2021, don’t happen later and should be creating a downwards pull to get back to normal. But it ain’t happening.

For reference the orange dots are the official number of covid cumulative deaths for this age group subtracted. This data was only available for 2020, 2021 and 2022 for the whole year.

I note this is an initial look and I’ll provide the details of the method in the coming days.

Let’s see what happens at a local council meeting in the West.