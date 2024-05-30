Things were very busy with submissions for the Australian Excess Mortality Inquiry. Public Hearings are now scheduled for 13th June 2024. Only one day has been allowed for so far. Our government really doesn’t want to know about the subject.

29 submissions so far have been uploaded to the government website. The submissions can be found here:

https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Senate/Community_Affairs/ExcessMortality47/Submissions

Well worth a read are the Australians for Science and Freedom and Children’s Health Defence Australia submissions. The ABS submission is worth reading as a summary of what the government position is.

I had been waiting to post till the submission I worked on, with five other authors, for the Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS), was uploaded. But there seems to be some delay. It might be because there is a lot of information in it.

It was an opportunity to do a bunch of analysis I had been meaning to do for some time. Once the AMPS submission is uploaded I’ll summarise the findings and post again. There are some key points in the collection of chapters.

My good friend Father Dave Smith made a short submission about his experience during the lockdowns with people at risk and an awareness of a larger number of suicides than usual. It’s on the second page.

Senator Gerard Rennick has also made a concise submission worth reading. He doesn’t pull any punches and has two recommendations:

Something for the health officials to think about.

Non-COVID Excess

A paper came out this week looking at Excess Mortality from Cypress:

Economidou EC, Markou N, Prokopi K, Avraam D, Soteriades ES (2024) Excess Mortality in Cyprus during the COVID-19 Epidemic. J Community Med Public Health 8: 407. https://doi.org/10.29011/2577-2228.100407

This graph shows the non-COVID excess. It caught my attention because a graph from my submission looks remarkably similar in pattern.

The population of Cypress is much smaller of course. 1.2M vs 26M for Australia. I suspect it is also has a relatively older population.

My estimate is approximately 20,000 non-COVID excess in Australia up till the end of 2023.

Another graph using a different time series prediction method I found the following:

When the AMPS submission is posted I let you know. Or if anyone sees it first they could note it in the comments.