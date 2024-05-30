Things were very busy with submissions for the Australian Excess Mortality Inquiry. Public Hearings are now scheduled for 13th June 2024. Only one day has been allowed for so far. Our government really doesn’t want to know about the subject.
29 submissions so far have been uploaded to the government website. The submissions can be found here:
https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Senate/Community_Affairs/ExcessMortality47/Submissions
Well worth a read are the Australians for Science and Freedom and Children’s Health Defence Australia submissions. The ABS submission is worth reading as a summary of what the government position is.
I had been waiting to post till the submission I worked on, with five other authors, for the Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS), was uploaded. But there seems to be some delay. It might be because there is a lot of information in it.
It was an opportunity to do a bunch of analysis I had been meaning to do for some time. Once the AMPS submission is uploaded I’ll summarise the findings and post again. There are some key points in the collection of chapters.
My good friend Father Dave Smith made a short submission about his experience during the lockdowns with people at risk and an awareness of a larger number of suicides than usual. It’s on the second page.
Senator Gerard Rennick has also made a concise submission worth reading. He doesn’t pull any punches and has two recommendations:
Something for the health officials to think about.
Non-COVID Excess
A paper came out this week looking at Excess Mortality from Cypress:
Economidou EC, Markou N, Prokopi K, Avraam D, Soteriades ES (2024) Excess Mortality in Cyprus during the COVID-19 Epidemic. J Community Med Public Health 8: 407. https://doi.org/10.29011/2577-2228.100407
This graph shows the non-COVID excess. It caught my attention because a graph from my submission looks remarkably similar in pattern.
The population of Cypress is much smaller of course. 1.2M vs 26M for Australia. I suspect it is also has a relatively older population.
My estimate is approximately 20,000 non-COVID excess in Australia up till the end of 2023.
Another graph using a different time series prediction method I found the following:
When the AMPS submission is posted I let you know. Or if anyone sees it first they could note it in the comments.
Thank you for that update, Andrew. It's disappointing that they are only doing one day of public hearings. The Cypress graph is very interesting and it's great that it has been published in a peer-reviewed journal. Also, I think you may agree that while it's vital we understand the 'non-covid' excess deaths, we must not assume that it is OK that so many people died of covid in Australia. We need to ask why so many died in a highly vaccinated nation if vaccines ‘prevented severe disease and death’? The government owes the people access to raw data on deaths from covid by vaccination status (properly allocated with none of the counting window nonsense, called out by Raphael Lataster and others https://okaythennews.substack.com/p/science-summary-covid-19-vaccines ). It is quite possible the vaccines did not improve outcomes from covid. It is even conceivable that they may have made matters worse – making vaccinated people more likely to die from covid - if the risk of Vaccine Associated Enhanced Disease (VAED) mentioned the TGA's public assessment reports released when the three genetic vaccines were approved in early 2021 materialised. BTW Andrew modestly does not mention that he coordinated the AMPS submission to the Inquiry. I suspect he has access to a time-turner because that is the only explanation for how he did that while at the same time doing important research himself, producing the graph he shows here.
Informative, thanks so much.
🇸🇰⚰️ The data on Slovakia shared by Canadian oncologist Dr William Makis are most disturbing, given that the country’s population is only 5.7 million:
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=369334546132513&id=100091679120177