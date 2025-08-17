I received my copy this week of the recently published book: “COVID Through Our Eyes”.

Edited by Professor Robert Clancy AM and Dr Melissa McCann. It is a timely release as we look back over the last 5 years. It is a collection of chapters from different views, all easy to read. The hard copy, published by Halstead Press, is nicely laid out. There is also a soft copy available.

Dr John Campbell released a video this week, with Professor Robert Clancy, discussing the book.

I was pleased to be a contributor with a chapter called “The Statistician”. I have to acknowledge, whilst I studied statistics, I am not strictly a statistician (my major was in physics). I feel like I must now do a diploma or something in statistics, to warrant the title.

There is a quote with the chapter title from one of the great statisticians, John Tukey:

“The greatest value of a picture is when it forces us to notice what we never expected to see”.

This quote was very aptly added by the editors. I have picked out some important graphs, from the work I have done, for the chapter and tried my best to keep the discussion top level. I added to the cost of the production of the book with the colour graphs in the chapter. By the way the cost of production was funded by generous donors.

My chapter even gets a mention by John Campbell in the youtube at 22 minutes. He says “The stats chapter is excellent … I understood some of it!”

Robert provides some insightful commentary on the data.

Unraveling the impacts of what has transpired, from the data, is challenging and I do hope my chapter helps.

The last part of the book is titled “Personal Encounters” and relates some of the tragic stories that many of us are familiar with and very important to acknowledge. They are the reason I suspect many of the readers here still follow the commentary on COVID, when the mainstream wants it to be forgotten.

Proceeds from sales will go towards support of the vaccine injured and the class action. The website for the book is found here, where it can be ordered in either hard or soft copy. The book is highly recommended reading and will support a worthy cause.

When we bought the book by RFK Jr, The Real Anthony Fauci, I tried reading it in the evening. Bad idea. Besides having a high density of words per page, you get so angry reading it. Right from the start regarding what happened during the HIV AIDS crisis, it is infuriating. It was certainly not conducive to sleep. Robert Clancy and Melissa McCann’s book is an easier read (apart from the sad stories at the end). I’m reading a few chapters of the book each day.

Alison Bevege, who has also written a chapter in the book, has done a nice substack on the book found here.

A few notices

This week Michael Arbon, advisor from Senator Babet’s office, let me know that a report has come just out from the government in response to the Senate Inquiry into Excess Mortality held in 2024. It can be downloaded from here.

Apparently, what happens is that an Inquiry is called. People and organisations make their submissions. There is a formal in-person hearing with selected respondents. The Senate committee writes a report. I wrote about the Excess Mortality Inquiry Senate Committee Report here. Then after that the Government has to respond to the Committee’s Report.

There were several “Dissenting Recommendations” from Senate committee members, where they didn’t agree with the final report. In this government report there are responses to several of the dissenting recommendations. From a brief review I can see that one dissenting recommendation was that an independent body be tasked with reviewing every report of death following COVID-19 vaccination. This is rejected by the government. For the reason:

“blah, blah… Such an enquiry would involve analysis of large amounts of private medical information which the Commonwealth would not normally access or have procedures to handle.”

In other words, nothing to see. Very frustrating. The government report is dated 14 August 2025. The date of the committee report is August 2024, so clearly with a short 12-page report, a year later , it is not considered a matter of importance. Hopefully there are some positives to come out of it. I will need to look at it in detail. That will have to wait for another post.

Another item

Dr Suzanne Niblett has done an update to her poster on cardiac adverse events, presented at the Cardiac Society meeting in 2024, with some minor corrections. For those interested I have updated the poster pdf download in the original article I wrote found here. Professor Clancy refers to this work in one of his chapters.

Finally

A recent (12 August 2025) important article in the Spectator is by Kara Thomas and Dr Andrew McIntyre (also contributors to the book), titled “Controlled by confidence: the unchecked power of AHPRA”. It is thought provoking and describes the regulatory situation the medical profession finds itself.

With so much good writing from real people, who needs AI to provide content.