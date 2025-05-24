Data Wise

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebekah Barnett's avatar
Rebekah Barnett
May 27

"As I understand it, no one records zero dose in the AIR. There is just no record of any covid vaccination, and so 0 dose “is assumed”."

However, you can have an exemption recorded in the AIR which is by proxy a 0 dose entry.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew Madry
David White (Oz Dave)'s avatar
David White (Oz Dave)
May 26Edited

Complex. Thank you for sharing. I see that the Our World in Data website (run by the University of Oxford) on mortality statistics is down. I wonder if historical point of reference data will be shifted upward, given the website’s previously published mortality numbers (unprecedented) on countries such as Brazil, the Phillipines, Malaysia and Slovakia to name a few. ➡️ https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/excess-mortality-p-scores-average-baseline

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Andrew Madry and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andrew Madry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture