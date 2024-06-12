First of all, welcome to new subscribers over the last few weeks. Dr Phillip Altman shared a link to the work we have been doing for the Australian Excess Mortality Inquiry

and I think many have found me through Phillip’s post (thanks Phil). I started writing on substack to share my own analysis of data on COVID, which was at odds with what was being reported from the legacy media and official channels. I did this in case it helped anyone realise they were not crazy and that something was amiss. I am grateful for the support and encouragement I have received

Well, the in-person hearings for the Excess Mortality Inquiry are on tomorrow, Thursday 13th June, in Parliament House, Canberra.

I am joining cardiologist Dr Chris Neil and anaesthetist Dr Jeyanthi Kunadhasan from the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society (AMPS). Our session is shared with the COVERSE group.

The submissions uploaded so far are found here but unfortunately, the AMPS submission has not been uploaded and therefore not yet available to the public. We are not sure why, but it might be because we included as an appendix the AMPS book “Too Many Dead” and technically each submission is meant to be reviewed prior to upload. Our submission is a couple of hundred pages and “Too Many Dead” adds another 470 pages.

We will try to submit just the content prepared specifically and that may allow it to be uploaded. We’ll know more by tomorrow.

Contributions were from Rebekah Barnett, Jeyanthi Kunadhasan, Kara Thomas, Suzie Niblett, Clare Pain, Andrew McIntyre and myself. With support from the AMPS executives Chris Neil and Duncan Syme. It is a group with complementary skills and I believe we delivered a credible analysis for consideration by the inquiry.

You can listen online via this page:

https://www.aph.gov.au/News_and_Events/Watch_Read_Listen/

You can search for the relevant live session. Our session is from 2:00 pm to 2:45 pm 13 June 2024 Canberra/Sydney time.

A Madness in Australia

While it is good we have the opportunity to present independent analysis to the Inquiry, Australia is still in the grip of a sort of madness.

We just had a public holiday to celebrate the “King’s Birthday”. The King’s birthday honours are awarded on the holiday. Amongst the highest recipients are two of the state Premiers who caused so much damage in our country, Dan Andrews (Victoria) and Mark McGowan (Western Australia). They have been awarded the highest honours which I understand were equivalent in the old days to knighthoods.

Dan Andrews approved police firing rubber bullets at protesters against mandates early in the pandemic. They were horrific scenes. Victoria had the worst COVID outcomes of any state. Andrews has since resigned as state premier and the state is left in huge financial debt.

It makes a joke out of the awards made to worthy recipients.

There are calls to recall the awards to these unworthy recipients.

While this is absurd news and we aren’t too surprised at the disdain that authorities have for ordinary people there has been some very sad news in the death on Monday of a young lady, Dazelle, who needed a lung transplant. She did not want to be COVID-19 vaccinated. As a result she was denied the transplant.

Meryl Dorey provides an update:

The Daily Mail has an article here about Dazelle’s passing and includes obligatory statements about safe and effective and rare side effects.

It is understood that it was Dazelle’s choice not to be vaccinated, not her parents, and people have since attacked the parents online for her death. Michael Gray Griffith from Café Locked Out talks about it here in this short video on twitter.

We wonder how Australia got to this place.