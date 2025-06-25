Data Wise

Discussion about this post

GeoffPainPhD
1h

More on Paxlovid

Liam's article says "Australian doctors gave out 315,000 scripts (for Lagevrio) last year, plus another 243,000 for Paxlovid. Lagevrio and Paxlovid were the fifth and ninth-most-expensive drugs for taxpayers in 2023-24."

The taskforce only recommends Paxlovid for unvaccinated people.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/biden-superspreader-following-old

and one of its components

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/trifluoroacetate-from-pfizer-nirmatrelvir

Shifted Paradigms
14h

Great article Andrew.

The author is hardly objective.

He produces rage bait content when he continues to refer to ivermectin as "horse-dewormer".

This is the same bloke who still peddles the bat/pangolin/raccoon zoonotic spillover.

