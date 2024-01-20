Data Wise

Steve
Jan 21, 2024

There's much more than those entered in this DAEN database... Doctors could never join the dots as they believed in the system it seems delivering the "safe and effective" vaccine to "save lives", unfortunately many couldn't conceive that it would be deadly and disabling... After all we live in modern times do we not?

I still do not know how to go about entering my grandmother's death, which I believe was as a result of her second Pfizer shot, part of the problem is she lived interstate, and the rest of my family believe it was coincidence as she was old (as does her treating doctor I'd say)... Within three weeks of her second shot, she died of many little circulating blood clots, about four days in hospital as they slowly shut down her organs, then finally she died of ischemic stroke. Not with the TGA DAENS, and no suspicions except for my own (I studied microbiology briefly at uni, an mRNA transfection injection travelling all over your body dumping it's payload into any cell encountered to express non self protein is a BAD idea in concept with a complex array of possible known and unknown consequences. It's deployment on the public was beyond negligent.

My workplace is small and upon saying what happened, I found I wasn't alone...

This happened to another girl's grandmother too, who was much younger than my grandmother (within two weeks after her Pfizer shot)...

Another girl's 56 year old cousin, couldn't breathe after his shot, then died within the week, autopsy showed he was riddled with unusual tiny blood clots (written off as atrial fibrillation, despite this being a known side effect of the jab) you guessed it none reported to TGA...

Doesn't end there, another girl's partner, myocarditis after first shot (his employer demanded a second shot for him too)... He may be reported to TGA as doctor said it was the jab...

Another girl her dad had heart attack... His doctor wrote him a dispensation from getting any more, so he may also be reported to TGA, but who knows for sure?

That's all at one workplace, what are the chances???

A guy from another branch office also had doctor confirmed pericarditis from his Pfizer jab... Needless to say at mandate time, all were terrified, given an employee had gone down with pericarditis OH & S should have prevented the mandate from going ahead surely?!! But no... Bosses at work all knew these stories, but like the Germans in WW2 kept following orders and demanding you have a jab or lose your job.

I was only one who said "no" and took job loss rather than the jab ...

So many others I know of outside of work too, few more deaths and few of myocarditis...

I don't think my social circle is that big either ...

A lot of coincidences for a safe and effective jab isn't it?

It's appalling what is happening, and makes me vomit with anger when I see the weasels in senate estimates talk about the excess deaths being anything but the jab...

Of course they've done their own "peer reviewed by mates" research and concluded the jabs are not responsible for the excess deaths, in fact they are the safest things ever made (not)...

They KNOW this stuff is dangerous and they are still pushing it...

Why??

Why is this poison not just voluntary???

Why is it still pushed???

In the past this would be enough to have the jab taken off the market...

But looking at how they all protect each other in Senate estimates it seems we've been infiltrated by a high level of corruption or compromised individuals (and some brainwashed deluded idiots) so justice may never be served. The doctors now know, the cardiac specialists especially now know ... SPEAK UP...

I bet a lot of drs "vaccinated" each other too, to escape mandates once effects were known... Well, except my friends doctor, he didn't want it, got the jab, was dead of intercranial haemorrhage within a week...

His wife put him on jab injuries Australia, she's speaking out publicly, great to see...

As I said I have a heap of stories...

Girl at the gym, her fit and young grandfather, felt "off" immediately following the jab, found dead in his garden within the week...

Wife's best friend, was shocked her nephew is in a bad way, severe pericarditis, heart rate beats off the charts when sitting, slows when he stands, cardiologist says it's jab... But this nephew cant work anymore, doctors are scratching their head, they're thinking of stopping then restarting his heart to get the right beat rhythmn back...

Another lady I met, who got pericarditis from first shot, saw a cardiologist who agreed it was the shot, he CRIED in front of her as he couldn't give her an exemption because he was being INVESTIGATED for giving an exemption already... They both cried in the office together...

This is dystopia, not a free country, how are these professionals not speaking up en masse??

Not sure where she got her second shot, but nurse knew this lady had pericarditis, and yet again nurse had tears in her eyes knowing she was giving this shot... A positive is the lady swears the nuse only put needle in but didn't hit the plunger...

While that is a good story, sort of... Still.... SPEAK UP ALL NURSES, DOCTORS AND SPECIALISTS ...

Some doctors are still believing the narrative for whatever reason... But most KNOW this crap is dangerous... SPEAK UP...

Here's another story, I caught up with a friend for coffee (he's very much awake to the damages), tells me his uncle, and the uncle's two sons, all got blood clots, and were treated in hospital, when my friend suggested it might be the vax, the uncle angrily replied "it's not related"...

Wow, really, what are the chances three in same family, all vaxxed got blood clots?? I bet none of that is with the TGA either...

Gaz's - A Defender's Voice's avatar
Gaz's - A Defender's Voice
Jan 20, 2024

Andrew what about AUS VAX SAFETY ? How does its data stack up? https://ausvaxsafety.org.au/vaccine-safety-data/covid-19-vaccines

