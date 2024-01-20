The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA) reporting system is called the Database of Adverse Event Notifications (DAEN). Unfortunately, this system is substandard and not fit for purpose with respect to the publicly facing website. I have written previously about how poor it is.

This makes it difficult for the public to get an understanding of the impact these “medicines” have had on the Australian population.

Many will be surprised to know that the number of adverse events reported from COVID vaccines accounts for approximately 20% of adverse events reported from all medicines in the 50 years of the DAEN being active. In response to “well there have been millions of doses of COVID vaccines”, there have also been millions and millions of doses of flu and other vaccines and all other medicines.

On this Monday night 22nd January 2024, Sydney time, a site will go live which will make it easier for the Australian public to interrogate the adverse events that have been reported following COVID-19 vaccination.

Research Analyst Sharon Cousins is the driving force behind this effort. She has worked with victims of the vaccines and their families and coordinated others who have been looking into these adverse events.

The website is called OpenDAEN with address opendaen.info. This is analogous to the OpenVAERS site developed for the US VAERS system. OpenDAEN is customised to the Australian data available and I’ll discuss that below.

The website currently just shows “coming soon” but will go live on Monday evening during a podcast. There will be a demonstration of the OpenDAEN site on the podcast Café Locked Out on Rumble. There will be a livestream at 8pm Sydney time, Monday 22nd January, and then it will be available to view afterwards.

Café Locked Out is the work of Michael Gray Griffith, with the idea of the name coming from the time when Australians who were not vaccinated could not go to a coffee shop, but in general it means no segregation. There are many interesting episodes. Michael travels around the country in his van and meets up with people in the community as well as interviewing people very relevant at the present time. The show is an important historical record.

The DAEN

Looking at the public DAEN right now (20th Jan), with data up to 6 January 2024, we see that there are almost 140,000 reported adverse event reports and 1010 deaths.

One of the early problems recognised with the DAEN was that while the number of reported deaths is stated on the site (see the small circle red in image above), it was not possible to find which cases they were and what demographic was being affected or what were the associated symptoms.

Some diligent people were capturing the DAEN reports periodically and as deaths went up on a day this would manually be tracked back to the new cases that were reported in the time interval and manually associated with a case number. The DAEN report for the first local death is shown below.

People started putting in Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to obtain further information that should have been available to the public. These were FOI 3586, 3785 (mine) and 3845, where the TGA provided case numbers and age of death which allowed matching up with the other fields available.

There was no information on batches and FOIs 3545 and 4077 allowed some matching up of batches with cases. Batch reporting has been atrocious. Most of the time it is not done. With OpenDAEN you will be able to see the cases where batch number is known.

A recent FOI 4769 found here uncovered information on which reports were considered “serious” by the reporter. We know from other information that the majority of reports are made by doctors or medical authorities, ie not just families saying it is serious. There are approximately 20,000 reports considered serious and serious generally means hospitalisation.

So basically, OpenDAEN is pulling all this information together and putting it into a dashboard allowing the user to apply filters to and get an understanding of the impact on Australians of the COVID vaccines.

Sneak Peek

Here’s a sneak peek of the dashboard.

The bar chart above is showing the cases over time with no filters. The number of reports and deaths is up to date with the current. You can select to filter on things like the deaths or “serious” cases. In the screenshot below, filters on serious and young people (ages 12-44) are applied.

Sadly there are 66 deaths reported. The rollout in Australia started at the end of February 2021 and young people were being injected later in the year with adverse events reported peaking in October 2021. Note, these are the date of the report and we do not have access to the injection date.

The next view is useful. This looks at the number of what are called the MedDRA Reaction terms.

One of the other responses to the 140,000 adverse event reports is that they must be mostly just pain at injection site. NO. For young people, chest pain is the most common adverse reaction reported.

Currently there is an increase in cardiac deaths in the population. I saw an article today from the UK Times in my legacy newsfeed. The article refers to “mystery chest pain” and that apparently doctors have not been acting on it.

The article is found here on the web but it is behind a paywall.

There is clearly a disconnect.

Once the OpenDAEN site goes live, for those who try the dashboard and find any issues or have comments you can leave them in the comments here and they will be forwarded to the developers.

New features are intended to be added. One of the problems with the MedDRA reaction terms from the Medical Dictionary for Regulatory Activities, is that there are so many of them. It causes a dilution of the overall effects. One of the plans is that medical professionals will do a grouping of terms to allow for a broader view of the adverse effects. As an example to look for myocarditis, currently it is best to search on the text “carditis”.

There are many related terms. You may choose to capture myocarditis, pericarditis and myopericarditis together.

The site is hoped to be a resource for people who may suspect their health has been adversely affected by COVID vaccination. One of the steps to improving health is to know the causes.

Dr’s Melissa McCann, Paul Oosterhuis and Professor Ian Brighthope will also be on the podcast.

Look out for the event on Café Locked Out at https://rumble.com/c/Cafelockedout. Sharon’s twitter feed will have the latest (a funny meme was posted on her feed). I’ll post the link to the recorded version of the podcast when it is available.

An amazing effort by those involved. God Bless.