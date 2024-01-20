OpenDAEN
An Australian COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Events Dashboard
The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA) reporting system is called the Database of Adverse Event Notifications (DAEN). Unfortunately, this system is substandard and not fit for purpose with respect to the publicly facing website. I have written previously about how poor it is.
This makes it difficult for the public to get an understanding of the impact these “medicines” have had on the Australian population.
Many will be surprised to know that the number of adverse events reported from COVID vaccines accounts for approximately 20% of adverse events reported from all medicines in the 50 years of the DAEN being active. In response to “well there have been millions of doses of COVID vaccines”, there have also been millions and millions of doses of flu and other vaccines and all other medicines.
On this Monday night 22nd January 2024, Sydney time, a site will go live which will make it easier for the Australian public to interrogate the adverse events that have been reported following COVID-19 vaccination.
Research Analyst Sharon Cousins is the driving force behind this effort. She has worked with victims of the vaccines and their families and coordinated others who have been looking into these adverse events.
The website is called OpenDAEN with address opendaen.info. This is analogous to the OpenVAERS site developed for the US VAERS system. OpenDAEN is customised to the Australian data available and I’ll discuss that below.
The website currently just shows “coming soon” but will go live on Monday evening during a podcast. There will be a demonstration of the OpenDAEN site on the podcast Café Locked Out on Rumble. There will be a livestream at 8pm Sydney time, Monday 22nd January, and then it will be available to view afterwards.
Café Locked Out is the work of Michael Gray Griffith, with the idea of the name coming from the time when Australians who were not vaccinated could not go to a coffee shop, but in general it means no segregation. There are many interesting episodes. Michael travels around the country in his van and meets up with people in the community as well as interviewing people very relevant at the present time. The show is an important historical record.
The DAEN
Looking at the public DAEN right now (20th Jan), with data up to 6 January 2024, we see that there are almost 140,000 reported adverse event reports and 1010 deaths.
One of the early problems recognised with the DAEN was that while the number of reported deaths is stated on the site (see the small circle red in image above), it was not possible to find which cases they were and what demographic was being affected or what were the associated symptoms.
Some diligent people were capturing the DAEN reports periodically and as deaths went up on a day this would manually be tracked back to the new cases that were reported in the time interval and manually associated with a case number. The DAEN report for the first local death is shown below.
People started putting in Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to obtain further information that should have been available to the public. These were FOI 3586, 3785 (mine) and 3845, where the TGA provided case numbers and age of death which allowed matching up with the other fields available.
There was no information on batches and FOIs 3545 and 4077 allowed some matching up of batches with cases. Batch reporting has been atrocious. Most of the time it is not done. With OpenDAEN you will be able to see the cases where batch number is known.
A recent FOI 4769 found here uncovered information on which reports were considered “serious” by the reporter. We know from other information that the majority of reports are made by doctors or medical authorities, ie not just families saying it is serious. There are approximately 20,000 reports considered serious and serious generally means hospitalisation.
So basically, OpenDAEN is pulling all this information together and putting it into a dashboard allowing the user to apply filters to and get an understanding of the impact on Australians of the COVID vaccines.
Sneak Peek
Here’s a sneak peek of the dashboard.
The bar chart above is showing the cases over time with no filters. The number of reports and deaths is up to date with the current. You can select to filter on things like the deaths or “serious” cases. In the screenshot below, filters on serious and young people (ages 12-44) are applied.
Sadly there are 66 deaths reported. The rollout in Australia started at the end of February 2021 and young people were being injected later in the year with adverse events reported peaking in October 2021. Note, these are the date of the report and we do not have access to the injection date.
The next view is useful. This looks at the number of what are called the MedDRA Reaction terms.
One of the other responses to the 140,000 adverse event reports is that they must be mostly just pain at injection site. NO. For young people, chest pain is the most common adverse reaction reported.
Currently there is an increase in cardiac deaths in the population. I saw an article today from the UK Times in my legacy newsfeed. The article refers to “mystery chest pain” and that apparently doctors have not been acting on it.
The article is found here on the web but it is behind a paywall.
There is clearly a disconnect.
Once the OpenDAEN site goes live, for those who try the dashboard and find any issues or have comments you can leave them in the comments here and they will be forwarded to the developers.
New features are intended to be added. One of the problems with the MedDRA reaction terms from the Medical Dictionary for Regulatory Activities, is that there are so many of them. It causes a dilution of the overall effects. One of the plans is that medical professionals will do a grouping of terms to allow for a broader view of the adverse effects. As an example to look for myocarditis, currently it is best to search on the text “carditis”.
There are many related terms. You may choose to capture myocarditis, pericarditis and myopericarditis together.
The site is hoped to be a resource for people who may suspect their health has been adversely affected by COVID vaccination. One of the steps to improving health is to know the causes.
Dr’s Melissa McCann, Paul Oosterhuis and Professor Ian Brighthope will also be on the podcast.
I also understand former head of the TGA Professor John Skerritt has been invited to view the podcast. However, despite retirement he is still extremely busy. Apparently he is currently leading a review into Australia’s air transport safety.
Look out for the event on Café Locked Out at https://rumble.com/c/Cafelockedout. Sharon’s twitter feed will have the latest (a funny meme was posted on her feed). I’ll post the link to the recorded version of the podcast when it is available.
An amazing effort by those involved. God Bless.
There's much more than those entered in this DAEN database... Doctors could never join the dots as they believed in the system it seems delivering the "safe and effective" vaccine to "save lives", unfortunately many couldn't conceive that it would be deadly and disabling... After all we live in modern times do we not?
I still do not know how to go about entering my grandmother's death, which I believe was as a result of her second Pfizer shot, part of the problem is she lived interstate, and the rest of my family believe it was coincidence as she was old (as does her treating doctor I'd say)... Within three weeks of her second shot, she died of many little circulating blood clots, about four days in hospital as they slowly shut down her organs, then finally she died of ischemic stroke. Not with the TGA DAENS, and no suspicions except for my own (I studied microbiology briefly at uni, an mRNA transfection injection travelling all over your body dumping it's payload into any cell encountered to express non self protein is a BAD idea in concept with a complex array of possible known and unknown consequences. It's deployment on the public was beyond negligent.
My workplace is small and upon saying what happened, I found I wasn't alone...
This happened to another girl's grandmother too, who was much younger than my grandmother (within two weeks after her Pfizer shot)...
Another girl's 56 year old cousin, couldn't breathe after his shot, then died within the week, autopsy showed he was riddled with unusual tiny blood clots (written off as atrial fibrillation, despite this being a known side effect of the jab) you guessed it none reported to TGA...
Doesn't end there, another girl's partner, myocarditis after first shot (his employer demanded a second shot for him too)... He may be reported to TGA as doctor said it was the jab...
Another girl her dad had heart attack... His doctor wrote him a dispensation from getting any more, so he may also be reported to TGA, but who knows for sure?
That's all at one workplace, what are the chances???
A guy from another branch office also had doctor confirmed pericarditis from his Pfizer jab... Needless to say at mandate time, all were terrified, given an employee had gone down with pericarditis OH & S should have prevented the mandate from going ahead surely?!! But no... Bosses at work all knew these stories, but like the Germans in WW2 kept following orders and demanding you have a jab or lose your job.
I was only one who said "no" and took job loss rather than the jab ...
So many others I know of outside of work too, few more deaths and few of myocarditis...
I don't think my social circle is that big either ...
A lot of coincidences for a safe and effective jab isn't it?
It's appalling what is happening, and makes me vomit with anger when I see the weasels in senate estimates talk about the excess deaths being anything but the jab...
Of course they've done their own "peer reviewed by mates" research and concluded the jabs are not responsible for the excess deaths, in fact they are the safest things ever made (not)...
They KNOW this stuff is dangerous and they are still pushing it...
Why??
Why is this poison not just voluntary???
Why is it still pushed???
In the past this would be enough to have the jab taken off the market...
But looking at how they all protect each other in Senate estimates it seems we've been infiltrated by a high level of corruption or compromised individuals (and some brainwashed deluded idiots) so justice may never be served. The doctors now know, the cardiac specialists especially now know ... SPEAK UP...
I bet a lot of drs "vaccinated" each other too, to escape mandates once effects were known... Well, except my friends doctor, he didn't want it, got the jab, was dead of intercranial haemorrhage within a week...
His wife put him on jab injuries Australia, she's speaking out publicly, great to see...
As I said I have a heap of stories...
Girl at the gym, her fit and young grandfather, felt "off" immediately following the jab, found dead in his garden within the week...
Wife's best friend, was shocked her nephew is in a bad way, severe pericarditis, heart rate beats off the charts when sitting, slows when he stands, cardiologist says it's jab... But this nephew cant work anymore, doctors are scratching their head, they're thinking of stopping then restarting his heart to get the right beat rhythmn back...
Another lady I met, who got pericarditis from first shot, saw a cardiologist who agreed it was the shot, he CRIED in front of her as he couldn't give her an exemption because he was being INVESTIGATED for giving an exemption already... They both cried in the office together...
This is dystopia, not a free country, how are these professionals not speaking up en masse??
Not sure where she got her second shot, but nurse knew this lady had pericarditis, and yet again nurse had tears in her eyes knowing she was giving this shot... A positive is the lady swears the nuse only put needle in but didn't hit the plunger...
While that is a good story, sort of... Still.... SPEAK UP ALL NURSES, DOCTORS AND SPECIALISTS ...
Some doctors are still believing the narrative for whatever reason... But most KNOW this crap is dangerous... SPEAK UP...
Here's another story, I caught up with a friend for coffee (he's very much awake to the damages), tells me his uncle, and the uncle's two sons, all got blood clots, and were treated in hospital, when my friend suggested it might be the vax, the uncle angrily replied "it's not related"...
Wow, really, what are the chances three in same family, all vaxxed got blood clots?? I bet none of that is with the TGA either...
Andrew what about AUS VAX SAFETY ? How does its data stack up? https://ausvaxsafety.org.au/vaccine-safety-data/covid-19-vaccines