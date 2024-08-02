Reader Oz Dave just alerted me to a trailer for a show coming up on Australian TV titled “Ray Martin: The Last Goodbye”.

Ray tells us we are about to reach “Peak Death”and, just like temperatures, we at a record high. And people surprisingly haven’t given it much thought or made any preparations.

OMG

One of my favourite paintings, The Scream by Edvard Munch comes to mind.

Ray Martin is probably our most well-known journalist. The trailer is 3 minutes. He says in the trailer that statistically speaking given his age he has 4 years to go.

Looking up Ray Martin’s age it is 79 years. He was born 20 December 1944. From the ABS statistics, which you can find in our Excess Mortality Inquiry report (see link later), life expectancy in Australia for both males and females is 83.3 years. But for males it is 81.2 years. So old mate Ray is allowing himself a few extra years. And actually, those numbers, as I understand it, are the life expectancy for children born now, not those born in 1944, but that is a detail.

From the AIHW site Australia compares very well internationally. From the ABS site based on United Nations estimates:

Australia has the third highest life expectancy in the world

Monaco and Japan have higher life expectancies than Australia

Australia's male life expectancy ranked second, and female sixth, in the world.

So old mate Ray better get on with delivering the show, the only way to improve his life expectancy is to move to Monaco.

Olympics

And talking about death, we have just witnessed the pale horse of death at the Olympics opening ceremony. Actually, I didn’t watch it. It seemed like an absurd bunch of crap and managed to offend most of us of the Christian faith. In fact talking to many people it offended people of most faiths. As a kid I remember we used to get up with our parents in the early hours of the morning in Australia to watch the Olympic opening ceremony. It was a special event. You got a feel for another country’s customs.

Now we learn that with the push for eco-friendly Olympics they are providing fake meat and other eco-friendly food alternatives. One would never have thought that, in France, the once culinary capital of the world, the Germans would be complaining about the food.

The German men's hockey team says food at Olympic Village "catastrophic". "The food is a disaster, to say the least," national player Christopher Rühr told dpa.

Even the Brits are flying in their own Chef! And taking packed lunches. Who would have thought?

French President Macron is pictured above with his eco friendly food. Note the health conscious servers, with masks conveniently below their noses. It would be terrible if something fell from their nose into his meal. But maybe there would be some extra protein for Monsieur Emmanuel.

Unsurprisingly the US men’s basketball team is staying at their own hotel with their own catering.

While they are busy scrubbing all the image material offensive to Christians around the world from websites, on the basis of copyright, so we can’t complain about it, when I went looking for an image to place here of the “pale horse of death” I found it on the Hindustan Times

See the article from Forbes where image is cropped. The Forbes article says that people like Trump and Musk were offended, as well as some other conspiracy theorists. Therefore, we must assume that the outrage must not be taken seriously.

I took the following image from this weeks Highwire episode we just watched.

I’ve seen the dance, seen on screen bottom right, where dancers appear to be dropping dead, referred to as the myocarditis dance.

AMPS Submission to Excess Mortality Inquiry

Rebekah Barnett has done a write-up on where things are up to on our submission to the Australian Excess Mortality Inquiry.

Basically, the AMPS submission has not been uploaded to the government website yet. It’s a long story. But you can access it now via the AMPS website. You’ll find it on this page of the AMPS website, together with other AMPS reports. You can direct download the pdf document here.

What I tried to do for this report for AMPS was pull together a multidisciplinary approach. We sometimes focus on the numbers and we’ve seen how “different sides” can come up with different conclusions from the same data.

The report has 7 sections from different angles. At the beginning of this article I wrote that Australia has one of the highest life expectancies in the world. That doesn’t happen by chance. A lot of things have to go right. And it won’t take much to disrupt that. What happens when you sack 2% of the workforce with vaccination mandates, does one expect a finely balanced system to keep working? Every week now we have reports of hospital catastrophes. Kara Thomas’ section gives some coverage of this.

What happens when you stop doctors providing what they believe is the best treatment. Dr Andrew McIntyre writes a section on that. Providing no communication to the community on optimum health, like making sure adequate Vitamin D intake and withholding of effective medications will inevitably lead to poor health outcomes.

Rebekah Barnett has written up on the concept of “social listening”. What is really happening out there? Something crystallised for me at the in person hearing we attended in Canberra. I was listening to one of the sessions before ours, from one of the charity organisations representing a disease, who by the way they couldn’t be bothered turning up in person and had very little relevant to offer on excess mortality. It appears that some of these organisation make submissions to appear relevant. The person I am thinking of was posed a question about safety of vaccines by one of the Senators, which they claimed to know nothing about and they would only believe the point if they saw it in a peer reviewed paper.

We were sitting in the Inquiry with the group from Coverse, representing vaccine injured people. They were wonderful people whose lives had been upturned by the government imposed policies. These so-called experts sit in their home office, and they need to see a peer reviewed paper to believe something. They live in an isolated bubble. It’s absolutely pathetic. They are numbskulls.

Cardiac Society Meeting in Perth

I’ll write more in another article about the AMPS submission. But ‘ll finish with highlighting the contribution from Dr Suzie Niblett who has been doing the analysis of the TGA’s adverse event reporting system. She has found that safety signals should have been alerted. Roughly a quarter of the adverse events in the DAEN system, over the 53 year history of the DAEN, come from the Covid vaccines. When it comes to cardiac adverse events it is closer to 40%.

Shortly after the Inquiry cardiologist Dr Chris Neil mentioned to us that the Cardiac Society of Australia and New Zealand conference, which is the main conference for cardiologists in our region, had abstracts due in a few days time. We quickly put together an abstract around Suzie’s work and to our amazement it was accepted. The conference itself is on in Perth this weekend and Suzie has travelled there to present a poster paper.

She is going into the lion’s den and we hope that there are at least a few cardiologists that will take a look and may learn something. Our prayers are with Suzie. She put together a brilliant poster.