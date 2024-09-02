The report was issued last Friday 30 August 2024, as scheduled. The full report can be found here.

The full report can also be downloaded as a pdf. I downloaded it, printed it out and found time this morning to read right through it (64 pages). Here are my thoughts.

It is disappointing. You could say it is a whitewash. Some sections read as if they were written by the government departments responsible for reporting during the pandemic.

Many submissions were not uploaded and were taken as correspondence (which apparently does not need to be published). I know that some of these were reports written by doctors and scientists who put a lot of work into them. People like Geoff Pain, who has put an enormous amount of work in, did not have theirs published as he reported here. We find out in Senator Babet’s dissenting report that only 27% of the total number of submissions were uploaded on the official parliament site.

The official report focuses on the testimony of the government departments and the official narrative. Disappointing, but on the other hand, it will be an important milestone of what has been fed to the public.

Only a summary of the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society (AMPS) submission was published on the official site, with the full submission available via a web link in that summary. There is no reference to any of the information provided in the AMPS submission in the committee’s report. Fortunately Senator Babet’s dissenting report, which is contained in a section of the official report, refers to specific information in the AMPS submission, so it provides a useful balance.

There are five lame recommendations in the committee’s part. One that is partly useful is Recommendation 2:

The committee recommends that the Australian Government consider the design and compensation arrangements of a no-fault compensation scheme for Commonwealth-funded vaccines in response to a future pandemic event.

However, this theme is used to water down the impact of vaccine adverse events and harms caused to individuals. The report makes out, that because there was not a sufficient compensation scheme, that this has caused people to be skeptical of vaccines. It is rat cunning at its finest. See also it is only for “future pandemics”. The compensation claims for “this pandemic” finish at the end of this month (Sep 30) From the government page:

If you’re lodging a claim, we need to get your application by 30 September 2024. We won’t accept new applications after this date.

Government says too bad suckers.

Recommendation 3 is:

The committee recommends that the Australian Government establish the Australian Centre for Disease Control as soon as practicable.

Great. One wonders how that would help anything? In fact I find it hard to find anywhere in the report where this is a logical outcome of what has transpired. If you can find it please post in the comments. I don’t know of anyone other than government officials calling for this. And maybe some experts hoping to get front row seats there.

Reading the report is painful. If any readers have a chance to look through it and find salient points we should note for the future work, please put them in the comments.

The recommendations from Senator Gerard Rennick, provided to the committee, pretty well sum up the situation as I see it:

Additional comments from Senator Gerard Rennick 1.1 The excess mortality of 2021–23 was a disturbing spike. It needs to be adequately addressed. My recommendations are as follows: Recommendation 1 1.2 The Australian Bureau of Statistics needs to track and report vaccination status. Recommendation 2 1.3 The Therapeutic Goods Administration must acknowledge that their testing of the COVID-19 vaccines was insufficient and work to lift their quality assurance. Recommendation 3 1.4 Adverse events need to be recognised sooner so that faulty products can be recalled. The Australian people should not have their injuries gaslighted. Recommendation 4 1.5 Pharmaceutical companies should be held responsible for their products. They should be liable for adverse events. Recommendation 5 1.6 People were disabled by COVID-19 vaccines. In many cases, lives were destroyed. Australians who are unable to live a full and fulfilling life, after doing what they thought was best based on Government advice or to save their livelihoods, should be adequately compensated, not given a hollow promise that it will be considered in the future. Senator Gerard Rennick, Independent, Senator for Queensland

My friend Father Dave Smith (aka the Fighting Father) made a submission based on his experience during the lockdowns. This was one of the few instances of recognition of independent submissions.

2.54 For example, Father David Smith, an Anglican priest in Sydney who managed a youth drop-in centre targeting local at-risk teenagers, stated in his submission that ‘during the lockdowns I became very aware of the stress being experienced by some of the people I was working with.’ Father Smith expressed the view that ‘the lockdowns had the effect of pushing people who were on the edge over the edge,’ and that the lockdowns ‘cost numerous lives amongst the more vulnerable members of the community’

Vaccines

With regards to the vaccines effect on excess mortality the reports position is in para 2.1

Over the course of the inquiry, the evidence presented to the committee overwhelmingly pointed to COVID-19 as the key contributing factor to excess mortality during 2021–2023. This included deaths both directly and indirectly caused by the virus.

And para 4.20 Respect for the scientific process and government agencies

Whilst not a committee comprised of scientific experts, the committee reiterates its respect of the scientific process, legitimate scientific and medical institutions, as well as government agencies and officials, whose submissions and testimony have illustrated that COVID-19 was the key contributing factor to excess mortality from 2021–2023.

Of course, the report makes no mention whatsoever about the unprecedented number of deaths and adverse events reported to the TGA adverse event reporting system. The only mention of this is in Senator Babet’s dissenting report.

It is clear the inquiry was corralled to summarise the official position on all things COVID. To get a balanced view Senator Babet’s dissenting report, with 11 well thought out recommendations, is a baseline.

What is actually happening

Last week Steve Kirsch did a post referring to some data from Scandinavian countries. It included the following four graphs.

They show cumulative excess mortality. This measure of cumulative excess mortality is one I have been maintaining is crucial to understanding the progression of excess mortality. You won’t see it in any government reports. These graphs come from work of Tore Gulbrandsen (who contributed to the AMPS Too Many Dead publication see p389). What do we see for the Scandinavian countries?

Cumulative Excess Mortality goes up and down about a zero line from 2013 till 2021. In the first three graphs, for Denmark, Finland and Norway, they all turn upwards, and don’t turn back down, from midway in 2021. Now all these countries had significant COVID deaths in 2020 till mid-2021. See the following graph from Our World in Data for COVID-19 deaths relative to population for the same countries.

So it seems COVID had minimal effect on the cumulative excess prior to vaccine rollouts early in 2021. At the take-off point, mid-2021 there is no COVID in these countries. The graphs flatten out in 2023 but I suspect this may be due to delayed reporting.

In the AMPS response to the Excess Mortality Inquiry (pdf link here) Figure 49 from my Chapter 5:

Hmm. This has a remarkably similar pattern. We had relatively low COVID-19 deaths up till the end of 2021.

From another graph (Figure 51 from Chapter 5) where I subtracted the COVID deaths:

Oh-oh, that’s not convenient. We see no flattening out as of the end of this data, mid 2023.

Going back to the first graph with four countries shown, the UK is the bottom graph and the pattern is different. There is a large jump in the second quarter of 2020.

This is likely caused by the medical negligence that has been reported in the UK from harmful protocols. Wilson Sy’s paper on use of Midazolam in the UK, titled “Excess Deaths in the United Kingdom: Midazolam and Euthanasia in the COVID-19 Pandemic”, covers this. The following is a graph from the paper showing Midazolam doses and Excess Deaths.

Fact checkers say this is only because those who were dying anyway were given these drugs, ie effect not cause. There were also other things going on like the moving of elderly in hospitals into care homes to make room for COVID patients. See this Scottish FOI request. There is a lot of corroborating evidence supporting the argument for medical mismanagement in the UK and other places like New York for example. The Coquin de Chien’s Newsletter by John Beaudoin Sr. provides important data from the US states he has data from. Massachusetts, who were leading with new COVID treatment protocols, had more deaths than neighbouring states. Strange that.

Wrap up and something that amused me this week

We shouldn’t be surprised that the Australian Excess Mortality Inquiry didn’t go near any data like this.

The Australian Labour Party (now in government) recently set up a web portal for citizens to report disinformation. Apparently, the portal has been flooded with people reporting the Labour party’s own advertising material. This includes nonsense they put up because they don’t want to know about nuclear energy. I heard that the portal had crashed.

Similarly on LinkedIn I came across this post where English police had called for citizens to report on people living a lavish lifestyle without having a job. Look who got reported.

People get very upset in the comments of this one.

We have to have something to laugh about.

It was Father’s Day in Australia this last weekend. One of my sons always comes up with eclectic gifts. This year I got a candlestick holder. This is for when the power goes out and then the batteries run out, we can always go back to the old days.

So that’s good night from me.