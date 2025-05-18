Data Wise

Hot Beer
May 19

The section on those who could not be vaccinated due to age and health is quite important regarding the public messaging. Everyone was pressured to get vaccinated to protect that group of people yet when stats of unvaccinated hospitalisations and deaths were announced in the media, it was always mired in the tones of "anti-vaxxers" being the the only people in that statistic.

Jo
May 19

In relation to the one dose category, my brother-in-law and sister-in-law had one dose each as 'requested' by their employer. Because they weren't followed up they managed to avoid having a second dose and chose not to.

5 more comments...

