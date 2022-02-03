Data Wise

Home
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to Data Wise

Diving into the data behind healthcare decisions

People

Andrew Madry

@andrewmadry
Andrew Madry is scientist based in Sydney, Australia. He specialises in signal processing and data analysis and is passionate about improving healthcare.
© 2024 Andrew Madry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture