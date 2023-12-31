Data Wise
Bureaubabble
and apparently temporal correlation is relevant in 2022 but it was spurious in 2021!
Apr 12
Andrew Madry
Australia 2023 Mortality Data
and Easter Greetings
Apr 1
Andrew Madry
February 2024
A Step Closer to an Inquiry into Excess Deaths
while our Prime Minister "shakes it off"
Feb 26
Andrew Madry
Upcoming Events
and an Important Paper Published
Feb 12
Andrew Madry
Excess Mortality Back to Zero in Australia?
As mentioned in my previous article I was asked to provide an update on excess mortality in Australia. This article serves as a summary. Also, John…
Feb 5
Andrew Madry
The People's Terms of Reference
for a COVID Royal Commission appear at a Senate Hearing
Feb 4
Andrew Madry
January 2024
OpenDAEN Follow-up
And comments from the “mainstream guy”
Jan 25
Andrew Madry
OpenDAEN
An Australian COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Events Dashboard
Jan 20
Andrew Madry
COVID Royal Commission Terms of Reference
For Australian readers, please consider signing
Jan 5
Andrew Madry
Update on my Cumulative Excess Calculation
This is a short update on my previous article from a few days ago. I had come up with a number for the cumulative excess mortality in Australia and the…
Jan 3
Andrew Madry
December 2023
Some Reflections on 2023
First of all Lena and I hope everyone had a joyous Christmas and we wish you all a Happy New Year, as I write on the last day of 2023. For us it was our…
Dec 31, 2023
Andrew Madry
New Zealand Data
and AMPS talk in Sydney next Monday Evening
Dec 1, 2023
Andrew Madry
