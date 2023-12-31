Data Wise

and apparently temporal correlation is relevant in 2022 but it was spurious in 2021!
  
Andrew Madry
21
Australia 2023 Mortality Data
and Easter Greetings
  
Andrew Madry
4

February 2024

A Step Closer to an Inquiry into Excess Deaths
while our Prime Minister "shakes it off"
  
Andrew Madry
Upcoming Events
and an Important Paper Published
  
Andrew Madry
Excess Mortality Back to Zero in Australia?
As mentioned in my previous article I was asked to provide an update on excess mortality in Australia. This article serves as a summary. Also, John…
  
Andrew Madry
12
The People's Terms of Reference
for a COVID Royal Commission appear at a Senate Hearing
  
Andrew Madry
18

January 2024

OpenDAEN Follow-up
And comments from the “mainstream guy”
  
Andrew Madry
9
OpenDAEN
An Australian COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Events Dashboard
  
Andrew Madry
26
COVID Royal Commission Terms of Reference
For Australian readers, please consider signing
  
Andrew Madry
2
Update on my Cumulative Excess Calculation
This is a short update on my previous article from a few days ago. I had come up with a number for the cumulative excess mortality in Australia and the…
  
Andrew Madry
7

December 2023

Some Reflections on 2023
First of all Lena and I hope everyone had a joyous Christmas and we wish you all a Happy New Year, as I write on the last day of 2023. For us it was our…
  
Andrew Madry
4
New Zealand Data
and AMPS talk in Sydney next Monday Evening
  
Andrew Madry
3
